🚀 LIFTOFF! Try to land today’s Insider trivia 6uestion

ORLANDO, Fla. – In last week’s question, we asked, “Día de los Muertos means ‘Day of the Dead’ in Spanish. It’s a Mexican holiday honoring loved ones who’ve passed. Some of the most recognizable elements are Calaveras, meaning what?” 180 of you answered our Insider trivia 6uestion and more than 70% of you got the question right!

Dia de Muertos trivia question (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Calaveras means “skulls” and has become one of the most recognizable cultural and artistic elements of the Day of the Dead festivities. They are colorfully decorated as a celebration and honor to loved ones who have passed during Día de los Muertos celebrations. The answer can be found in this Insider article.

Keep checking back to the Insider Page each Friday for a new Insider trivia 6uestion.