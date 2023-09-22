🤔 Can you tackle today’s Insider trivia 6uestion?

ORLANDO, Fla. – In last week’s question, we asked, “What is the ingredient in toothpaste that helps lift permanent marker from hard surfaces?” (This household hack was shared by News 6 Meteorologist Candace Campos.) 300 of you answered our Insider trivia 6uestion and more than 48% of you got the question right!

Toothpaste trivia results (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Baking soda inside toothpaste is what helps get rid of pesky permanent marker stains on hard surfaces, that’s why regular paste-based toothpaste works better than gel-based toothpaste. Baking soda is made of one ingredient, sodium bicarbonate.

