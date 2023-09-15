🦷Can you tackle today’s Insider trivia 6uestion?

In last week’s question, we asked, “What was the first NFL franchise team to call Florida home?” More than 130 of you answered our Insider trivia 6uestion and more than 80% of you got the question right! (For those of you who guessed ‘Sarasota Saints,’ shame on you. It’s not even a real NFL team!)

The Miami Dolphins joined the NFL as a result of the 1970 AFL–NFL merger. The Dolphins have since won two Super Bowl championships.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined the NFL in 1976 as an expansion team, and the Jacksonville Jaguars was the last Florida team to join the NFL in 1995.

