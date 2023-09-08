🏈'HIKE!’ Can you tackle today’s Insider trivia 6uestion?

In last week’s question, we asked, “What is the longest bridge in Florida?” More than 400 of you answered our Insider trivia 6uestion and a whopping 84% of you got the question right!

Results of 8/31 trivia 6uestions (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The longest bridge in the state is the Seven Mile Bridge located in the Florida Keys. It measures 35,867 feet, which comes out to about 6.8 miles. Completed in 1912, the old structure, initially a railroad bridge, was known as the “Eighth Wonder of the World’' because even attempting to build something so ambitious over miles of open water and a soft bottom in a harsh tropical climate seemed a bit nutty, according to Visit Florida. Updates were made in 1982, to make the bridge wide enough to give a motorist room to pull over to change a flat tire and steal many glances at the perfectly green water.

Keep checking back to the Insider Page each Thursday for a new Insider trivia 6uestion.