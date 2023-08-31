🤔Can you tackle today’s Insider trivia 6uestion?

In last week’s question, we asked, “Which American rock band formed in the 1960s in Florida originally went by the name “My Backyard?” (Members of the band were killed when their plane crashed in 1977.)” 160 of you answered our Insider trivia 6uestion and about 67% of you got the question right!

Results from 8/24 trivia question (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Lynyrd Skynyrd is an American rock band formed in Jacksonville, Florida. The group originally formed as My Backyard in 1964 and comprised Ronnie Van Zant (lead vocalist), Gary Rossington (guitar), Allen Collins (guitar), Larry Junstrom (bass guitar), and Bob Burns (drums). The band spent five years touring small venues under various names and with several lineup changes before deciding on “Lynyrd Skynyrd” in 1969. After releasing five studio albums and one live album, the band’s career was abruptly halted on October 20, 1977, when their chartered airplane crashed, killing Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and backup singer Cassie Gaines; and seriously injuring the rest of the band. The answer was located in this article.

