🏡Cities with the fastest-growing home prices around The Villages

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace.
Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.
The typical home value in the United States was a record $350,091 in September, 2.1% higher than the year before.
Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in The Villages metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by their one-year price change as of September 2023.
#8. The Villages, FL
- 1-year price change: -$16,936 (-3.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$136,724 (+49.5%)
- Typical home value: $412,966 (#1 most expensive city in metro)
#7. Oxford, FL
- 1-year price change: -$13,304 (-3.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$121,194 (+50.7%)
- Typical home value: $360,095 (#2 most expensive city in metro)
#6. Center Hill, FL
- 1-year price change: -$5,853 (-1.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$145,512 (+77.9%)
- Typical home value: $332,375 (#3 most expensive city in metro)
#5. Webster, FL
- 1-year price change: -$5,284 (-1.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$128,535 (+82.8%)
- Typical home value: $283,782 (#5 most expensive city in metro)
#4. Bushnell, FL
- 1-year price change: -$4,646 (-1.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$121,309 (+74.2%)
- Typical home value: $284,731 (#4 most expensive city in metro)
#3. Wildwood, FL
- 1-year price change: -$2,529 (-0.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$115,759 (+69.2%)
- Typical home value: $282,941 (#6 most expensive city in metro)
#2. Coleman, FL
- 1-year price change: +$162 (+0.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$91,110 (+90.8%)
- Typical home value: $191,496 (#8 most expensive city in metro)
#1. Lake Panasoffkee, FL
- 1-year price change: +$3,109 (+1.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$95,274 (+83.5%)
- Typical home value: $209,330 (#7 most expensive city in metro)
