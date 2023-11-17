🥫Lettuce, beans and other groceries that dropped in price in October

Grocery shoppers felt a slight reprieve this spring as grocery prices fell after a run of increases dating to September 2020.

So far since then, grocery prices have remained relatively steady, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In October, prices inflated by 0.3% compared to September, and were up 2.1% from October 2022.

Prices have fallen in many grocery categories, including eggs, meats, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Overall inflation is cooling after a series of interest rate hikes by the Fed to temper the record inflation plaguing Americans over the past two years.

While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit further at the grocery store.

Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in October, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed.

Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock #11. Strawberries (per 12 oz.) - One-month decrease in cost: -0.4%

- Annual change in cost: -15.8%

- October 2023 cost: $2.62 Canva #10. All-purpose white flour (per pound) - One-month decrease in cost: -0.5%

- Annual change in cost: +5.2%

The Toidi // Shutterstock #9. American processed cheese (per pound) - One-month decrease in cost: -0.6%

- Annual change in cost: +3.5%

- October 2023 cost: $4.74 Canva #8. Spaghetti and macaroni (per pound) - One-month decrease in cost: -0.7%

- Annual change in cost: +3.8%

- October 2023 cost: $1.40 The Toidi // Shutterstock #7. Whole milk (per gallon) - One-month decrease in cost: -1%

- Annual change in cost: -6.1%

- October 2023 cost: $3.93 06photo // Shutterstock #6. Wine (per liter) - One-month decrease in cost: -1.2%

- Annual change in cost: -0.8%

- October 2023 cost: $13.51 Jiri Hera // Shutterstock #5. Long-grain white rice (per pound) - One-month decrease in cost: -2.1%

- Annual change in cost: -0.3%

- October 2023 cost: $0.96 Canva #4. Lemons (per pound) - One-month decrease in cost: -2.2%

- Annual change in cost: -3.1%

- October 2023 cost: $2.03 Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock #3. White potatoes (per pound) - One-month decrease in cost: -3.9%

- Annual change in cost: +1.5%

Peangdao // Shutterstock #2. Dried beans (per pound) - One-month decrease in cost: -5.2%

- Annual change in cost: -3%

- October 2023 cost: $1.63 Canva #1. Iceberg lettuce (per pound) - One-month decrease in cost: -8.3%

- Annual change in cost: Not available

- October 2023 cost: $1.52 Data reporting by Paxtyn Merten.

