🏡50 places where homes are taking the longest to sell. See which Florida cities make list

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But things are more muted in 2023 as high home prices and mortgage interest rates spook potential buyers.

In October, the median number of days a home spent on the market was 34, one day less compared to the year before.

Slow home sales can indicate a given market is more buyer-friendly. It can also signal a mismatch between prospective homebuyers’ purchasing power and market conditions.

Find more Boomtown reports on YouTube:

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are taking the longest to sell, using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the most days listed for sale for October, with the metros with the most home sales ranked higher in cases of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales were included.

Canva #50. Provo, Utah - Median days on market: 43

- Median sale price: $480,400

- Total homes sold: 535 Sean Pavone // Shutterstock #49. Shreveport, Louisiana - Median days on market: 44

- Median sale price: $205,550

- Total homes sold: 314 Canva #48. Cape Coral, Florida - Median days on market: 44

- Median sale price: $385,000

- Total homes sold: 1,409 Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock #47. Boulder, Colorado - Median days on market: 46

- Median sale price: $774,100

- Total homes sold: 317 marchello74 // Shutterstock #46. Madison, Wisconsin - Median days on market: 46

- Median sale price: $381,700

- Total homes sold: 572 Philip Lange // Shutterstock #45. Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Median days on market: 46

- Median sale price: $258,500

- Total homes sold: 610 JNix // Shutterstock #44. Augusta, Georgia - Median days on market: 46

- Median sale price: $283,915

- Total homes sold: 661 MyArt4U // Shutterstock #43. Deltona, Florida - Median days on market: 46

- Median sale price: $350,000

- Total homes sold: 1,069 ESB Professional // Shutterstock #42. Jacksonville, Florida - Median days on market: 46

- Median sale price: $360,000

- Total homes sold: 2,056 Michael Heimlich // Shutterstock #41. Lake County, Illinois - Median days on market: 47

- Median sale price: $320,000

- Total homes sold: 761 Sean Pavone // Shutterstock #40. Greenville, South Carolina - Median days on market: 47

- Median sale price: $330,500

- Total homes sold: 996 travelview // Shutterstock #39. Reno, Nevada - Median days on market: 48

- Median sale price: $550,000

- Total homes sold: 445 Canva #38. Daphne, Alabama - Median days on market: 48

- Median sale price: $390,000

- Total homes sold: 466 Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock #37. Naples, Florida - Median days on market: 48

- Median sale price: $616,000

- Total homes sold: 659 Canva #36. Elgin, Illinois - Median days on market: 48

- Median sale price: $330,000

- Total homes sold: 752 CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock #35. Knoxville, Tennessee - Median days on market: 48

- Median sale price: $360,000

- Total homes sold: 975 Canva #34. Kingsport, Tennessee - Median days on market: 49

- Median sale price: $255,100

- Total homes sold: 315 Canva #33. Huntsville, Alabama - Median days on market: 49

- Median sale price: $333,000

- Total homes sold: 647 Canva #32. Tucson, Arizona - Median days on market: 49

- Median sale price: $367,750

- Total homes sold: 986 ESB Professional // Shutterstock #31. Pittsburgh - Median days on market: 49

- Median sale price: $220,000

- Total homes sold: 1,976 Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock #30. Punta Gorda, Florida - Median days on market: 50

- Median sale price: $365,000

- Total homes sold: 459 Giorgia Basso // Shutterstock #29. Killeen, Texas - Median days on market: 50

- Median sale price: $269,950

- Total homes sold: 474 Sean Pavone // Shutterstock #28. Birmingham, Alabama - Median days on market: 50

- Median sale price: $290,000

- Total homes sold: 941 Canva #27. Spartanburg, South Carolina - Median days on market: 51

- Median sale price: $300,000

- Total homes sold: 413 marchello74 // Shutterstock #26. Chicago - Median days on market: 51

- Median sale price: $315,000

- Total homes sold: 6,126 vmfreire // Shutterstock #25. Tallahassee, Florida - Median days on market: 52

- Median sale price: $289,500

- Total homes sold: 342 Canva #24. Greeley, Colorado - Median days on market: 52

- Median sale price: $489,325

- Total homes sold: 386 Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock #23. Port St. Lucie, Florida - Median days on market: 52

- Median sale price: $404,000

- Total homes sold: 808 Sean Pavone // Shutterstock #22. San Antonio - Median days on market: 52

- Median sale price: $310,000

- Total homes sold: 2,149 Steven Frame // Shutterstock #21. Sioux Falls, South Dakota - Median days on market: 53

- Median sale price: $315,900

- Total homes sold: 313 James Curzio // Shutterstock #20. Salem, Oregon - Median days on market: 54

- Median sale price: $434,995

- Total homes sold: 317 jdross75 // Shutterstock #19. Charleston, South Carolina - Median days on market: 54

- Median sale price: $414,515

- Total homes sold: 1,197 mariakray // Shutterstock #18. Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Median days on market: 54

- Median sale price: $415,000

- Total homes sold: 2,220 Brian Wilson Photography // Shutterstock #17. Nashville, Tennessee - Median days on market: 54

- Median sale price: $448,910

- Total homes sold: 2,520 Canva #16. Asheville, North Carolina - Median days on market: 55

- Median sale price: $450,000

- Total homes sold: 585 Sean Pavone // Shutterstock #15. Miami - Median days on market: 55

- Median sale price: $515,000

- Total homes sold: 2,049 Canva #14. Prescott Valley, Arizona - Median days on market: 56

- Median sale price: $525,000

- Total homes sold: 332 Canva #13. McAllen, Texas - Median days on market: 56

- Median sale price: $244,500

- Total homes sold: 336 Canva #12. Clarksville, Tennessee - Median days on market: 56

- Median sale price: $295,000

- Total homes sold: 424 Colin D. Young // Shutterstock #11. Pensacola, Florida - Median days on market: 56

- Median sale price: $317,365

- Total homes sold: 677 Canva #10. West Palm Beach, Florida - Median days on market: 56

- Median sale price: $470,000

- Total homes sold: 2,051 Canva #9. Fort Collins, Colorado - Median days on market: 58

- Median sale price: $535,280

- Total homes sold: 378 Leigh Trail // Shutterstock #8. Honolulu - Median days on market: 63

- Median sale price: $708,500

- Total homes sold: 618 Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock #7. Palm Bay, Florida - Median days on market: 63

- Median sale price: $348,260

- Total homes sold: 888 Canva #6. Austin, Texas - Median days on market: 63

- Median sale price: $444,000

- Total homes sold: 2,241 Canva #5. Crestview, Florida - Median days on market: 64

- Median sale price: $420,000

- Total homes sold: 629 Canva #4. Panama City, Florida - Median days on market: 65

- Median sale price: $367,500

- Total homes sold: 388 TFoxFoto // Shutterstock #3. New Orleans - Median days on market: 67

- Median sale price: $270,000

- Total homes sold: 847 StacieStauffSmith Photos // Shutterstock #2. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Median days on market: 72

- Median sale price: $340,000

- Total homes sold: 1,653 Thiago Leite // Shutterstock #1. New York City - Median days on market: 72

- Median sale price: $677,000

- Total homes sold: 4,732

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below: