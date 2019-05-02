What's the difference between a hoagie and a sub?

ORLANDO, Fla. - A hoagie to some is the best meal to have for lunch, but others know it as a sub or a grinder.

A typical hoagie is: lettuce, tomato, pickles onions, oregano, oil, vinegar, peppers, meat, and cheese on a roll.

Owner of LaSpada's Original Cheesesteaks & Hoagies John LaSpada explained what a hoagie is.

"It's a better version of a sub," he said.

LaSpada said hoagies usually have better quality meats.

There are three LaSapada’s locations in Central Florida. One is on North Volusia Avenue in Orange City, another is in the Lee Road Shopping Center in Orlando and the other is on the 4300 block of West State Road 46 in Sanford.

PHOTO CREDIT: LaSpada's Facebook

LaSpada and his family are from the Philadelphia area. If you ask anyone from Philly, they will always tell you a hoagie is better than a sub.

The hoagie shop owner shared what his dad used to say:

“We don’t sell subs here.”

No one knows exactly how the name hoagie came about.

LaSpada said the dockworkers on Hog Island in Philadelphia used to say “Give me a hoggie.”

This is eventually turned into hoagie.

If you've never ordered a hoagie before, LaSpada recommended ordering the Italian Special.

“It gives you a blend of meats,” he said.

This hoagie features ham, Genoa salami, cappacola, pepper ham and provolone cheese.

May 5 is National Hoagie Day.

Don't forget Wawa, also runs Hoagiefest through June 2.

