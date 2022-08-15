Florida gas prices drop another 14 cents per gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. – The good news at the gas pump continues as prices in Florida drop for a ninth consecutive week.

According to new numbers released by AAA- The Auto Club Group, gas prices in Florida dropped another 14 cents per gallon last week. That brings the average for regular to $3.65 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average since March 3, 2022.

Experts with AAA believe pump prices will continue to go down, despite a 3% increase in oil prices.

The national average for regular also dropped last week from $4.07 per gallon to $3.96 per gallon.

According to AAA, it now costs $55 to fill an average-sized vehicle. That’s nearly $20 less than what drivers paid in June, when prices hit the record high of $4.89 per gallon.