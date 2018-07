LAKE MARY, Fla. - The family of an innocent bystander killed during a shootout outside a Lake Mary restaurant will hold a news conference Thursday.

Daniel Strada, 28, died after the weekend shooting at the Colonial Plaza in Lake Mary.

His family will address the media.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.