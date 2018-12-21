Gift of Polar Express train ride brings joy to Apopka family

MT. DORA, Fla. - A Central Florida family experienced a holiday train ride in Mt. Dora after receiving an anonymous gift.

On Dec. 13, the Apopka Fire Department showed up to the Warnack family's home with an anonymous gift: tickets to the Polar Express train ride in Mt. Dora.

The Warnacks said their son, Derrick, was so excited that he didn't put down the ticket for days.

On Thursday night, the family boarded the train. Derrick had hot chocolate and cookies, along with his very own jingle bells.

"It's emotional. He loved it. He wanted to come so bad for so long, and the fact that someone made this happen for us, (we're) just eternally, just grateful," said Derrick's mother America Warnack. "The holidays and just life in general can be wonderful and magical. You just have to stop and pay attention, just pay attention to the little things."

The Polar Express train departs daily until Dec. 30, except for Christmas. Click here for more information.

