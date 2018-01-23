'Get out before I shoot you:' Victim describes carjacking outside Topgolf

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officers in Seminole County found a stolen car that was taken from a man while he was still in it as it was parked in the Tourist District in Orange County last week.

Altamonte Springs police said they found Ezequiel Hernandez's car at the Altamonte Mall. Inside the car, police found his wallet, as well as credit cards belonging to two other victims.

Police tracked down the stolen car because the suspect broke into a woman's car near the mall, stole her purse and then used her credit card at the mall. Her credit card company alerted her of some big purchases at the mall at the same time she was talking with authorities.

"It's not everybody that spends $800 at Foot Locker," Evelyn Estevez, with the Altamonte Springs Police Department, said. "It was great work by the victim to pay attention to that."

Altamonte Springs police raced to the mall and officers said they eventually tracked down Travis Schmidt and Ronnie Baker. Police later discovered that the car Schmidt and Baker drove to the mall had been stolen last week and belongs to Hernandez.

Hernandez said he was parked outside of Topgolf on Universal Boulevard Thursday night, waiting to pick up a friend, when, he said, Baker jumped inside the car, started driving it and, while the car was moving, pushed Hernandez out.

"He was, like, 'Get out before I shoot you,'" Hernandez said. "He had something in his left hand, but I didn't want to stay to find out. So he pushed me out of the vehicle."

Now, Hernandez has scratches all over his legs and arms. He can stand only by using a chair for support.

"It's kinda hard to bend my knees and my hip. I have cuts too," he said.

Hernandez wants Baker to know what he did was wrong.

"If you really needed help, you could have just asked me. I don't mind giving out a hand, even if it is for a stranger," Hernandez said.

