1 adult, 1 child injured in crash involving Disney bus

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two people, including a child, were injured in a crash involving a Disney bus and three other vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place Thursday at 11:35 a.m. on Victory Way and Osceola Parkway when a Jeep and another vehicle collided.

The Jeep overturned, hitting the bus and another vehicle that were both stopped at a light, troopers said.

At least one adult and one child were injured in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. It's unclear which vehicles the injured victims were in when the crash took place.

Troopers said there were no passengers on board the Disney bus and that the driver of the bus was not at fault.

Traffic was still slowed on Victory Way around 2:20 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation, according to troopers.

No other details were immediately available.

