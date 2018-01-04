Homeowner fatally shoots suspect during break-in, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homeowner fatally shot a man who was breaking into his Orlando home Wednesday evening, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim was at his home on Murcott Circle shortly before 5 p.m. when two men forcibly entered. The homeowner shot at one of men, who shot him in return, according to officials.

Deputies said the suspect who shot the homeowner died as a result of the shooting and the second man fled through the the back door.

The homeowner was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to undergo surgery.

Deputies said the crime appeared to be random.

The identities of the three men involved have not been released.

