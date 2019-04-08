1 dead after car,log-truck crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver is dead after a crash involving a Buick and log truck on State Route 520 in Orange County on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the log truck was on Taylor Creek Road and it pulled out in front of the Buick driving westbound on State Route 520.

Investigators said the Buick went under the log truck.

The driver has passed away, according to investigators.

State Route 520 is closed in the area.

As of 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said it would be hours before the road reopens.

If you are driving in the area, it is best to use Bancroft Boulevard to get to your destination.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

