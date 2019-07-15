1 dead after deputy involved shooting in Sumter County

SUMPTER COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Coleman on Saturday night.

Sumter County deputies responded to a home on East Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman around 10:53 p.m. after a report of a physical disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found Brian Benfield, 46, armed with a shotgun.

According to authorities, Benfield was making threats to kill.

Benfield had already attacked two family members with a knife, officials said.

As deputies walked toward the house, Benfield pursued them and was ultimately encountered.

Benfield refused to drop the shotgun and proceeded to raise it and aim it toward one of the deputies, officials said.

Two deputies then fired their weapons, hitting Benfied.

Benfield was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

No deputies were injured during the encounter.

According to authorities, Benfield was released from the Florida Department of Corrections on Monday after serving a 25-year sentence for his involvement in a Lake County homicide and robbery.

The shooting in under investigation and as a standard procedure, both deputies have been placed on administrative leave.

