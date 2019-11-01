1 dead after overnight shooting in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - A shooting in Palm Bay early Friday morning left a 20-year-old dead, according to police.

Officials said at approximately 1 a.m., the Palm Bay Police Department responded to a loud party in the area of Daysland Avenue Southwest.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots fired in the area.

According to authorities, Ethan O'Neal, 20, approached officers, apparently suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately attempted life-saving measures on O'Neal.

O'Neal was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to officials, the investigation is ongoing and leads are being followed.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or Crime Line at 1-800-423-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.