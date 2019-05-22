1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on US 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person was killed Wednesday in a crash near Clermont on U.S. Highway 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash at 11:25 a.m. on north U.S. Highway 27 near Golden Eagle Blvd., troopers said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 27 were completely shut down due to the crash, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office and FHP units were working to clear the road Wednesday afternoon. Drivers were told to expect delays.

