ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man died and two other men were injured in a shooting Saturday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at 108 S. Semoran Blvd., according to deputies.

The three men were transported to a hospital and one was pronounced deceased there, deputies said.





