1 person critically injured after multiple shots fired at Orange County park, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was critically injured after a fight broke out over a basketball game and shots were fired at Barnett Park Monday night, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the fight spread into a parking lot adjacent to the basketball court and then someone pulled out a gun and began firing.

Deputies said it's possible more than one gun was fired. They have no suspect in custody or any information on a vehicle.

With as many as 25 to 30 people, including children, witnesses to the shooting, deputies said they are especially concerned.

The park has been closed for the night.

No other details were immediately released.

