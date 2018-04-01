1 person dead, 2 hurt in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and two other people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 1:53 p.m. near Orange Blossom Trail and Orinoco Drive.

Troopers said a Chrysler vehicle was heading south on Orange Blossom Trail. A BMW was heading north on Orange Blossom Trail, after making a U-turn from Southbound Orange Blossom Trail at Orinoco Drive.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chrysler lost control of the vehicle, and it traveled over the raised concrete median and overturned, troopers said. The front of the BMW struck the right side of the Chrysler.

Troopers said a passenger in the Chrysler has died, and the driver suffered serious injuries. The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

