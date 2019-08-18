1 person dead after vehicle collides with tree in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a tree Saturday evening in Maitland, officials said.

The crash occurred near Lake Lily Drive and Maitland Avenue.

Fire officials said the vehicle caught fire in the incident. The driver, who has not been identified, has died, officials said.

The investigation has been turned over to the Maitland Police Department, officials said. The area was blocked off Saturday night.

