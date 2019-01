ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in a shooting Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting was reported on Trevarthon Road before 11:15 a.m.

News 6 video from the scene showed about a dozen patrol vehicles in a roped-off area within a residential neighborhood.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.