1 person rushed to hospital after shooting in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said one person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Canaveral Groves on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the area of Areca Palm Street and Cabbage Palm Street.

The Sheriff’s Office said the scene is contained and everyone involved in the incident has been identified.

Investigators said there is no danger to the community.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



