Worker shot in dispute at Orlando Waste Management facility, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A worker was shot during a dispute early Friday at a Waste Management facility in Orlando, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 5:28 a.m. at 3510 Rio Vista Ave.

Orlando police said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a single gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, police said.

Waste Management spokeswoman Dawn McCormick said the shooting stemmed from an employee dispute.

"Employee safety is a primary concern for Waste Management and our facilities are accessible by badge only," the company said in a statement. "Sadly, we can confirm that early this morning we had an employee dispute and shooting at our Orlando hauling site. The victim has been transported to the hospital and the local police have a suspect in custody. Our facility is secure and we will continue operations to service customers in Orlando."

No other details have been released.

According to @OrlandoPolice a victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound at Waste Management. A suspect was taken into custody. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/ZfBepIaTlt — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) February 16, 2018

