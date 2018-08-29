100 stab wounds found on body of slain Port Orange woman, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A woman who was found slain in a Port Orange home was stabbed more than 100 times during a "prolonged attacked" believed to have been carried out by one of her friends, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Diana Kessler, 32, also suffered blunt force trauma to her head and had numerous defensive wounds on her extremities, meaning she tried to fight off Thomas McMullen Jr. as he was attacking her, police said.

"Our investigation has revealed this to be an extremely violent and prolonged event which also displayed apparent attempts to conceal the crime scene," authorities said in a news release.

McMullen, who has been identified as a suspect in the crime, has not been arrested. Police said he and Kessler were friends, but were never involved in a romantic relationship.

He is a known drug user who frequents the International Speedway Boulevard area of Daytona Beach, according to authorities. McMullen was described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

McMullen's maroon 1998 four-door Buick Regal was found in Daytona Beach Tuesday night, a news release said.

Anyone with information concerning McMullen's whereabouts is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department tip line at 386-506-5878, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or 911.

