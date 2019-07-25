Flat iron causes fire at Renaissance Orlando hotel; 1,000 evacuated

ORLANDO, Fla. - A flat iron left on in a hotel bathroom Thursday near SeaWorld Orlando caused a fire and 1,000 guests had to be evacuated, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Fire Rescue responded to the Renaissance Orlando on Sea Harbor Drive for a fire reported in a seventh-floor hotel room. Officials said the cause of the fire was a hair straightener that had been left on in a guest bathroom.

One room sustained fire damage but no one was injured. A few rooms on the floor below the fire sustained some water damage from the sprinkler system.

More than 1,000 hotel guests were evacuated briefly as a precaution, according to fire rescue officials.

No further information was provided. Check back for updates.

