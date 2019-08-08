106 tickets written to drivers along construction zones on I-4

Stock photo from pixabay.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were out Thursday trying to make Interstate 4 safer for construction crews.

Investigators took park in a speed enforcement detail along construction zones.

During the enforcement, investigators conducted 87 traffic stops, wrote 106 tickets and gave five warnings.

One of the drivers is accused of going 92 mph in a construction zone, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

This morning, OCSO and @FHPOrlando joined in a speed enforcement detail along construction zones on I-4. Results were 87 Traffic Stops, 106 tickets, and 5 warnings. Highest speed was 92 mph. We will not stop enforcing speed laws. Slow down! Especially in school and work zones! pic.twitter.com/xSZRsg1tXO — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 8, 2019

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reminded drivers to slow down in school zones and work zones.

“We will not stop enforcing speed laws,” officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter.



