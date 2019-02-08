12 displaced after fire burns apartments near Orlando tourist district

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dozen people will have to find another place to stay after a fire scorched six units at an apartment complex near Orlando's tourist district.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the Lexington Apartments off Woodland Boulevard.

Orange County firefighters said flames were shooting from the side of the building.

A man driving by smelled smoke and called 911.

"It was a flame right against the wall. It looked like a light bulb or something. It was real small and it kept spreading bigger and bigger," Luis Rodriguez said.

No one was injured.

The state fire marshal said the blaze was caused by an electrical malfunction from a porch light.

The American Red Cross said it was assisting 12 people.

