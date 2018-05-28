Monster alligator found lurking in backyard of Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A monster gator was found Monday morning in the backyard of an Orlando home.

The 11-foot, 3-inch alligator was spotted at a home on Lake Richmond Drive near Bruton Boulevard and L. B. McLeod Road.

A trapper captured and killed the gator, which neighbors said had been eating ducks in the neighborhood.

Gators 4 feet or longer cannot be relocated, according to a trapper who cited Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rules.

No injuries were reported.

An alligator lurks in the backyard of an Orlando home.

The FWC uses the term bull gator for alligators over 9 feet long, and each year the agency conducts surveys to see how many bull gators are living in each lake.

According to FWC's 2015 survey data, an area of Stick Marsh in northwest Indian River County had the most bull gators. Out of 206 total counted in one trip, 139 of those were over 9 feet long, 68 percent. On another survey trip by FWC, 276 gators were counted, 76 of which were bull gators.

The lake that had the most gators overall was Lake George, located on the St. Johns River. In one survey, FWC counted 2,322 gators, 26 of which were bull gators. At another survey, 2,016 were counted there with 43 bull gators.

Lake Kissimmee came in second for the most gators with 1,935 counted, with 170 bull gators.

As far as Lake Apopka, it, too, was surveyed twice with 1,014 gators with 46 bulls at one time, 788 gators with 21 bulls at another. At Lake Jesup, 1,599 were counted at one time with 52 at 9 feet or larger, and at a second counting, they found 1,151 with 60 big ones.

