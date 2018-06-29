13 things to do in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's a list of 13 things you can do around Central Florida this weekend. Whether it's a movie, brewery opening, family hike or a play, get out there and have some fun.
Friday
Brewery Soft Opening Party
June 29, 4 p.m.
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.
1300 Alden Road
Orlando
Price: Free
The Ivanhoe Village welcomes Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. with a soft-opening celebration.
Movieola - "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
June 29, 6 p.m.
512 East Washington St.
Orlando
Watch the hit movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in front of Lake Eola. If you get there early you can visit the Game Truck, featuring the hottest video games.
"Bring It! Live"
June 29, 8 p.m.
Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Orlando
Price: $37-$109
Back by popular demand, "Bring It! Live" is a hip-hop dance extravaganza from the popular Lifetime television series.
Disney Springs Brews and BBQ
Starts June 29
Runs untill Sept. 3
Disney Springs
1486 Buena Vista Drive
Orlando
Stroll around Disney Springs and taste unique food and beverage pairings from at least 23 locations.
Saturday
Park Avenue Walking Food Tour
June 30, 11:30 a.m.
Additional Dates
Sunday, July 1, 11:30 a.m.
Downtown Winter Park
Park Avenue
Price: Free
Take a walk around Park Avenue and experience an array of cuisine from Winter Park restaurants.
The Little Mermaid Live Performance
June 30, Times vary
Orlando Shakespeare Theater
812 East Rollins St.
Orlando
Watch a Disney favorite come to life at the Orlando Shakespeare Theater.
The Florida Mall Hosts Ultimate Soccer Viewing Lounge
June 30, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Additional Dates
Sunday, July 1,10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Monday, July 2, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
The Florida Mall
8001 S Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando
Price: Free
Here’s where you can cheer on your favorite team playing in the World Cup. Viewers can enjoy comfortable seating while the games are streamed on a big screen TV. Don’t forget the product samples.
Orlando Pride vs. Carolina Courage
June 30, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
Price: $22 to $120
Gates will open one hour prior to kick.
Orlando Roller Derby Double Header
June 30, 4-8 p.m.
Barnett Park
801 W. Colonial Drive West
Orlando
Phone: 407-836-6248
Price: $10
Watch the Orlando Ozone Slayers take on Bradentucky Bombers and the Sun Blockers vs. Swan City in this action-packed double header.
Flicks on the Fairway
June 30, 8:30 p.m.
Winter Park Golf Course
761 Old England Ave.
Cost: Free
Bring a blanket and sprawl out on the fairways of Winter Park Golf Course to watch “Back to the Future.” There’s even free popcorn and for everyone.
Sunday
Enchanted Nature Walkabout
July 1, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Mead Botanical Garden
1300 S. Denning Drive
Winter Park
Cost: Adults $10, Kids (5-15) $5
It’s the first Sunday of the month and that means you can go explore the Mead Botanical Garden to learn about trees, shrubs and more.
1st Sunday Family Hike
July 1, 10-11 a.m.
Wekiva Springs
1800 Wekiwa Circle
Apopka
Cost: $6 per vehicle to get into park
Want to get your family out of the house this weekend? Take them on a family hike around Sand Lake.
Family Movie Night at Old Town
July 1, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.
Kissimmee
Cost: Free
Curl up under the stars with family and friends in front of the big screen to watch “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
