13 things to do in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's a list of 13 things you can do around Central Florida this weekend. Whether it's a movie, brewery opening, family hike or a play, get out there and have some fun.

Friday

Brewery Soft Opening Party

June 29, 4 p.m.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.

1300 Alden Road

Orlando

Price: Free

The Ivanhoe Village welcomes Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. with a soft-opening celebration.

Movieola - "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

June 29, 6 p.m.

512 East Washington St.

Orlando

Watch the hit movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in front of Lake Eola. If you get there early you can visit the Game Truck, featuring the hottest video games.

"Bring It! Live"

June 29, 8 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

445 S. Magnolia Ave.

Orlando

Price: $37-$109

Back by popular demand, "Bring It! Live" is a hip-hop dance extravaganza from the popular Lifetime television series.

Disney Springs Brews and BBQ

Starts June 29

Runs untill Sept. 3

Disney Springs

1486 Buena Vista Drive

Orlando

Stroll around Disney Springs and taste unique food and beverage pairings from at least 23 locations.

Saturday

Park Avenue Walking Food Tour

June 30, 11:30 a.m.

Additional Dates

Sunday, July 1, 11:30 a.m.

Downtown Winter Park

Park Avenue

Price: Free

Take a walk around Park Avenue and experience an array of cuisine from Winter Park restaurants.

The Little Mermaid Live Performance

June 30, Times vary

Orlando Shakespeare Theater

812 East Rollins St.

Orlando

Watch a Disney favorite come to life at the Orlando Shakespeare Theater.

The Florida Mall Hosts Ultimate Soccer Viewing Lounge

June 30, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Additional Dates

Sunday, July 1,10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday, July 2, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Florida Mall

8001 S Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando

Price: Free

Here’s where you can cheer on your favorite team playing in the World Cup. Viewers can enjoy comfortable seating while the games are streamed on a big screen TV. Don’t forget the product samples.

Orlando Pride vs. Carolina Courage

June 30, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium

Price: $22 to $120

Gates will open one hour prior to kick.

Orlando Roller Derby Double Header

June 30, 4-8 p.m.

Barnett Park

801 W. Colonial Drive West

Orlando

Phone: 407-836-6248

Price: $10

Watch the Orlando Ozone Slayers take on Bradentucky Bombers and the Sun Blockers vs. Swan City in this action-packed double header.

Flicks on the Fairway

June 30, 8:30 p.m.

Winter Park Golf Course

761 Old England Ave.

Cost: Free

Bring a blanket and sprawl out on the fairways of Winter Park Golf Course to watch “Back to the Future.” There’s even free popcorn and for everyone.



Sunday

Enchanted Nature Walkabout

July 1, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Mead Botanical Garden

1300 S. Denning Drive

Winter Park

Cost: Adults $10, Kids (5-15) $5

It’s the first Sunday of the month and that means you can go explore the Mead Botanical Garden to learn about trees, shrubs and more.

1st Sunday Family Hike

July 1, 10-11 a.m.

Wekiva Springs

1800 Wekiwa Circle

Apopka

Cost: $6 per vehicle to get into park

Want to get your family out of the house this weekend? Take them on a family hike around Sand Lake.

Family Movie Night at Old Town

July 1, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.

Kissimmee

Cost: Free

Curl up under the stars with family and friends in front of the big screen to watch “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”



