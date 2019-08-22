13-year-old rushed to hospital after accidental shooting in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Titusville Police Department said a 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital after an accidental shooting around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened at a home on Yorkshire Drive.

Yorkshire Drive is about half-mile south of State Road 406 and about a two mile drive east of Interstate 95.

Investigators said the teenager was shot in the torso area and was transported to a trauma center by helicopter with serious injuries.

Officers said the preliminary investigation shows Bryan Gabriel Kelly, 40, of Titusville, was in his home attempting to unload a handgun.

Police said he unintentionally discharged the gun and subsequently struck the teen.

Investigators said officers found no evidence of willful or intentional act.

The suspect was transported to the Brevard County Jail and charged with aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm.

His bond was set at $2,000.

The teenager is in stable condition.



