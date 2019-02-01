14 romantic things to do with your Orlando Valentine

ORLANDO, Fla. - With a nickname like the City Beautiful, you know Orlando is going to have options when it comes to romancing your partner.

The Central Florida region offers a variety of unique experiences for you and your sweetheart to enjoy on Valentine's Day or even just for an extra special date night.

Check out our list below of top 14 romantic experiences in the Orlando area.

1. Dinner at Cinderella's Castle

Head to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom for a dinner fit for a prince or princess. You'll feel like the belle of the ball when you waltz into the Grand Hall to meet Cinderella then make your way up the spiral staircase to the banquet hall where you'll be seated for your meal. While you dine on your three-course meal, some of Disney's most notable princesses will stop by to say hello. Glass slippers are optional, but not required.

2. Learn how to make your own bouquet

Anyone can buy a bouquet but actually arranging one with your beau will take your Valentine's Day to the next level. In Bloom Florist, known for its Instagram-worthy blossoms, regularly hosts workshops where attendees can learn the ins and outs of creating their own arrangements. At the end of the class, students get to take their arrangements home and use them as inspiration for future creations.

3. Romance capsule at Icon Orlando

It's not every day that you get to experience one of the top tourist attractions without the crowds. When you book the romance capsule experience at Icon Orlando, you and your paramour will get your own private capsule decked out with roses on the 400-foot-high observation wheel while you sip on drinks and snack on gourmet chocolates.

4. Swan boat ride at Lake Eola

Swan boats on Lake Eola are the perfect activity for an amorous pair that doesn't mind a bit of a workout. You'll pedal, not paddle, on this bird-shaped boat for half an hour on Orlando's most iconic body of water, all while taking in the lively scenes from the surrounding park. To add an extra activity to your date, go on a Sunday morning and take a stroll through the farmers market afterward.

5. Dessert-only dining



With a name like Better Than Sex, need I say more? This dessert-only restaurant in Ivanhoe Village is the place to go if you and your honey are looking to live the sweet life. Come on an empty belly and split decadent dishes such as the "blueberry birthday suit" or "between my red velvet sheets cheesecake." As an added bonus, most of the booths do offer some privacy and the low lighting adds to the intimate ambiance.

6. Moonlight tour with a spooky twist



This free event takes place once a month at Orlando's historic Greenwood Cemetery. Guests walk approximately 2 miles across the 100-acre grounds while visiting notable graves of dozens of important figures of the city's past. Although the walking tour is free, advanced registration is required and spots fill up quickly.

7. Tour the St. Johns River



St. Johns Rivership Co. Image courtesy of St. Johns Rivership Co.

Spend an evening or afternoon taking in the sights and sounds of the St. Johns River aboard the 150-foot, five-story Rivership Barbara-Lee. A ship narrator will point out wildlife and other noteworthy views or guests can opt to spend time on the dance floor being entertained by live performers. Meals, craft cocktails, beer and wine are also available.

8. Ride in a hot air balloon



Getting up early to see the sunrise is always worth it, especially if you'll be experiencing it from a hot air balloon. Private rides are available daily, weather permitting, for a minimum of two riders, which means you won't have to share the breathtaking view with strangers. Champagne toasts are also provided during the one-hour aerial tour of the city.

9. Picnic at Bok Tower Gardens



Bok Tower Gardens is bustling with visitors all year round, but with 50 acres, it's easy to find your own slice of this natural paradise. Plan your picnic so that you can feast while music from one of the daily carillon concerts fills the air. Or you can opt to get up close and feed the koi fish that surround the 205-foot neo-Gothic tower instead. Both flora and fauna inhabit the grounds so you can expect to see birds, tortoises and maybe even snakes alongside the vibrant blooms.

10. A trail ride for two



Riding off on horseback isn't just the stuff of romance novels. Hidden Palm Ranch & Trail Rides in Sanford offers private rides with a tour guide on trails shaded by live oaks that wind through the Lake Jesup Marl Bed Flats. This adventure will make you feel like you've gotten away from the city without having to leave the confines of Central Florida. Experience isn't required but a reservation is.

11. Kayak into the night



Your lover's face won't be the only thing glowing during this tour. Calypso Kayaking offers different nighttime tours on the Indian River Lagoon, depending on the time of year. From December to March, comb jellies enticed by the cooler temperatures fill the water and give off a bioluminescent green glow with every paddle stroke. You'll witness the same spark effect during the summer months, and if you're lucky, you'll see the glowing trail left by a manatee or stingray gliding through the water.

12. Explore the skies



Odds are, you haven't seen Orlando's tourist district like this before. You'll get a bird's eye view of Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and the attractions that pepper International Drive without having to deal with traffic that plagues the area. A variety of tour options are available depending on what kind of scenery you're craving.

13. Eat your heart out



This one is guaranteed to make you say bon appetit. Truffles and Triffles gourmet cooking school lets couples step into the kitchen to learn how to make everything from bourbon sesame shrimp to macarons. Check out the school's schedule to choose a class you think your honey will like best.

14. Leave the bikini behind



Playlinda Beach is the place to go if you and your dearest are trying to work on your all-over tans. That's right, this beautiful beach on the Canaveral National Seashore is clothing optional, meaning you can legally go for a skinny dip. If you don't want to go on a day when it's crowded, be sure to check that there's no launch at the Kennedy Space Center because spectators will often flock to the sandy shores to view the rocket beachside. Oh, and be sure to put on plenty of sunscreen so you don't walk away with any particularly painful sunburns.

