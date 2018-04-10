14-year-old arrested in Ocoee home invasion, police pursuit

OCOEE, Fla. - A 14-year-old was arrested Monday night in connection with an armed home invasion and a police pursuit in Ocoee.

Two others are sought in the robbery, which was reported at 9:30 a.m. in the Pioneer Key II neighborhood, police said.

According to Ocoee police, three assailants, at least one of whom had a gun, entered the home and stole some items.

A suspected vehicle was spotted by police, who tried to make a traffic stop, officials said. The car fled, however, leading to a pursuit to the area of Edgewater Drive and Hambleton Avenue in Orange County, police said. The car crashed and the teen, who's from Apopka, was arrested, police said.

Items from the home were found in the vehicle, police said.

Ocoee police said policy allows officers to pursue a fleeing vehicle that was involved in a "forcible felony."

“I would like to thank the officers who responded to this call (Monday) night for their efforts in apprehending the suspects in this case and also the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in Orlando,” Ocoee Police Chief Charles Brown.

The teen, whose name is not being released by ClickOrlando.com because of his age, was taken to the Orange County Juvenile Detention Center and faces charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting officer without violence, aggravated assault with a firearm, grand theft with a mask, grand theft of motor vehicle with a mask, home invasion robbery with a firearm and home invasion robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime or the two culprits at-large is asked to call Ocoee police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

