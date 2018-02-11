14-year-old New Smyrna Beach High School student fatally shot in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. - A 14-year-old New Smyrna Beach High School student was fatally shot in the neck at a home in Oak Hill Saturday evening, officials said.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were called to a home at 287 Wood Ave. around 7:30 p.m. and found Ernesto Sierra-Plummer, a ninth-grader, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The boy's cousins were in the home at the time of the shooting but no one saw it, a news release said. One of Sierra-Plummer's cousin reported seeing Sierra-Plummer with a handgun in his hand and another cousin said the boy said he shot himself, according to deputies.

Sierra-Plummer was taken to Florida Hospital New Smyrna, where he was pronounced dead at 8:44 p.m.

Deputies said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Sierra-Plummer's autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

A representative for the school said grief counselors will be available to students Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.