14-year-old accused of making bomb threat against Brevard school

COCOA, Fla. - A 14-year-old student at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School was taken into custody Monday after deputies said he threatened a bomb would explode at the high school.

The student was charged with false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, or concerning use of firearms in a violent manner and interfering with school function, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

After the student made comments that a bomb would explode at the school, some faculty members were evacuated and all extracurricular activities were temporarily canceled, according to sheriff's officials.

Bomb Squad members and police dogs searched the school for explosive devices, but found none, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

"The investigation determined that the student made the comments because he did not want to attend his sixth-period class," the sheriff's office said in a release Tuesday.

The teen's threat was deemed unsubstantiated, and it was determined the student never had any destructive device, according to sheriff's officials.

He was taken to the Brevard County Juvenile Detention Center.

Another 14-year-old Space Coast student was arrested Feb. 15 after being accused of making a threat on Snapchat aimed at the school. The post came from an account with the name "brevardshooter" and showed a masked person holding what appeared to be a rifle, captioned, "I'm coming space coast watch out."

The threat was also deemed unfounded, and the teen's charges were later dropped after probable cause could not be established.

The incident came just one day after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, where 17 people were killed. A former student at the school, Nikolas Cruz, 19, was charged with 17 counts of murder in the Parkland shooting.

Two students -- one at Palm Bay High School and another at Johnson Middle School -- were placed under a Baker Act the week after the shooting to undergo mental health evaluations after they were accused of making inappropriate comments about the shooting in Parkland. The student at Johnson Middle School threatened to stab someone Feb. 20, according to Melbourne police.

At Central Middle School, students acted quickly to inform faculty members of a threat they said was made by a former student Feb. 28 on the teen's Instagram account.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested after West Melbourne police said he threatened to "shoot up" Central Middle School.

The threat was deemed unsubstantiated after police said the teen didn't have access to weapons, though he was charged with disturbing a school function, a misdemeanor.

