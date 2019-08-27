16-year-old shot, killed at Sumter County park

WILDWOOD, Fla. - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Monday evening at a park in Sumter County, according to deputies.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Chris'sean Williams was shot around 6:15 p.m. near a basketball court at Royal Park at 9569 County Road 235.

Deputies said they found Williams suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he died, sheriff's officials said.

According to witnesses, Chris'sean was approached from behind by Bacarri Justice Austell, 22, who fired several rounds at Chris'sean, who was trying to run from him, deputies said.

Austell ran from the park but was located by deputies, who took him to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office for an interview, officials said. Austell made statements which tied him to the homicide, according to deputies, who said he was arrested on charges of first-degree homicide.

Austell was being held at the Sumter County Detention Center without bond.

Detectives said they are investigating a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

