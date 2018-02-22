17-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting near Apopka, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating what led to a drive-by shooting near 13th Street and Hawthorne Avenue that left a teenage boy injured Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 17-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot in his arm.

The boy's father said he was at work when he received a frantic phone call about the shooting.

"I don't know what he was supposed to be doing," Marcus Williams said. "He was supposed to be home. He wouldn't (have) got shot."

The boy is not cooperating with investigators, deputies said.

Authorities did not immediately provide information on any possible suspects.

No other details were available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

