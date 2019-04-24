News

17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in Bithlo shooting

Orange County deputies say 38-year-old man taken into custody

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

BITHLO, Fla. - A 17-year-old was shot and seriously injured late Tuesday during a fight with a 38-year-old man in Bithlo, according to deputies.

A neighbor said he heard 20 to 30 gunshots during the shooting, which was reported at 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 5th Street.

More News Headlines

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home and found the boy, who suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The suspected shooter fled the scene but was later apprehended, deputies said.

No other details have been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.