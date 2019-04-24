17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in Bithlo shooting

BITHLO, Fla. - A 17-year-old was shot and seriously injured late Tuesday during a fight with a 38-year-old man in Bithlo, according to deputies.

A neighbor said he heard 20 to 30 gunshots during the shooting, which was reported at 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 5th Street.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home and found the boy, who suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The suspected shooter fled the scene but was later apprehended, deputies said.

No other details have been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

First look at the house where a 17-year-old boy was shot last night after getting into a fight with a man twice his age @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/i42fMlq2Ox — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) April 24, 2019

