18-year-old killed in deputy-involved shooting had BB gun, authorities say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The 18-year-old man who was killed in Thursday's deputy-involved shooting pointed a BB gun at authorities, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Demings said the gun was only determined to be a BB gun after the suspect had been shot and the scene had been processed.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the man's name is Landon Christopher Wooten. Deputies were attempting to arrest him on two outstanding warrants for burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm. Demings said Wooten had earlier been found with a real gun, as opposed to the BB gun, in relation to the aggravated assault with a firearm charge.

Deputies said they initially approached a house on Woodland Drive in Apopka in an attempt to arrest Wooten around 11:30 a.m. When a woman answered the door, deputies saw Wooten behind her. Demings said Wooten then pointed a gun at deputies and slammed the door, beginning the standoff.

SWAT teams were called to the scene. Authorities said the standoff lasted until just before 3:30 p.m., when Wooten exited the house holding a cellphone.

In a video released by the Sheriff's Office, the subject is seen being shot by non-lethal bullets, pulling the gun out of his waistband and pointing it at authorities as he runs inside the house. He is then seen coming out of the house, holding the same gun.

Demings said at that point five SWAT members shot and killed Wooten. Demings said under two dozen rounds were fired.

"I cannot precisely say what his intentions were other than that his intentions appeared to be to engage deputies in a gun fight,” Demings said.

BB gun deputies say Landon Wooten pointed at authorities

Demings said authorities had been giving Wooten verbal commands to exit peacefully during the standoff. He said the BB gun was an exact replica of a real handgun and that he believes the deputies were justified in shooting Wooten when it was aimed at them.

"We acknowledge that Landon really was a troubled youth and that his death is certainly painful for this family," Demings said.

Wooten died after being taken to a local hospital. The deputies who fired shots have been placed on leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

“I do believe that our deputies did everything that they could to try and resolve this situation in a peaceful manner,” Demings said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.