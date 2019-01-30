1960s Parramore documentary discovered in dumpster to air in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A documentary from the 1960s about Orlando, and specifically the Parramore neighborhood, is set to air for the first time in more than 50 years.

Orlando historian and former Greenwood Cemetery sexton Don Price discovered the 15 mm film at the bottom of a dumpster.

"It's amazing. It's a piece of Orlando history we've been missing," he said.

The documentary, entitled "The City Unbeautiful," focuses on what life was like in the Parramore neighborhood in the early 1960s.

"There was no electricity, there was no plumbing, no housing laws, so who do you complain to?" Price said.

Price recently got the film digitized and had planned on showcasing it at Ten10 Brewing Company in Orlando for 50 people, but he had to cancel the event when tickets sold out too quickly.

"It blew up," he said. "We thought 50 people maybe would want to see it. It ended up being 250 that want to see it."

Price hopes to find a bigger venue to put on the documentary sometime near the end of February.

After the program first aired in 1962, many city leaders worked together to improve the community by establishing regulations, like requiring homes to have water and sewer connections.

But there are still some signs of the past. Large kettles once used for laundry, bathing and boiling water now sit in the neighborhood as flowerpots.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.