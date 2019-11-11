2 dead after crash in Orange County

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a two-car crash in Orange County.

Investigators said the crash happened around 8:05 p.m. Sunday in the area of Turkey Lake Road and Sand Lake Road.

The victims who died have not been identified by authorities.

Troopers said a driver of an Acura 4-door lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb, then drove into the path of another oncoming car.

According to a report, both the driver and the passenger in the Acura were pronounced dead.

Troopers said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation.

