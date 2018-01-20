FHP: 2 teens die after car flips in Ocala National Forest

Left to Right: Katherine Livengood, 17, and William Wetherington, 16.

OCALA, Fla. - Two teenagers died Friday afternoon after the vehicle they were in flipped in the Ocala National Forest, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said William Wetherington, 16, of Silver Springs, was driving a Chrysler 300 east on Northeast 14 Street Road in the forest around 5:50 p.m. when he failed to follow a left curve in the road.

The Chrysler veered off the road and onto the south shoulder, troopers said.

Wetherington and his passenger, 17-year-old Katherine Livengood, of Bellview, continued driving along the shoulder until the vehicle hit a large tree and flipped, according to the crash report.

Livengood, who was wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, the report said. She was taken to Ocala Regional Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, troopers said.

Wetherington died at the scene, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Marion County Public Schools said both teenagers were students at Lake Weir High School.

No other details were immediately available.

