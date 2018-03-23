2 dead in overnight shooting, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people dead, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the shooting took place shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at 2204 West Central Boulevard.

One victim was died at the scene, officers said. The other was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died. Neither of the victims have been identified.

Details about what led up to the shooting or possible suspects has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

