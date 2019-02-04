2 overcome by carbon monoxide after car left running in garage

ORLANDO, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman and another woman were overcome by fumes Monday morning after a car was accidentally left running overnight in the garage of an Orange County home, officials said.

The incident occurred at a home in the 10000 block of Creekwater Boulevard in Orlando.

The other victim was in her 40s, officials said. Both women were taken to Advent Health Orlando for treatment.

"Fortunately, they are both expected to fully recover," Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted. "Please, let this be a reminder to use carbon monoxide alarms in your home."

No other details have been released.

#HazMat 10000 block Creekwater Blvd. Two people in a house being treated for possible carbon monoxide exposure. Both patients are being transported to @AdventHealth Orlando. #PIO will provide updates from the scene. #Breaking — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 4, 2019

#Update #HazMat 80-year-old woman accidentally left her car running in garage overnight. She, and a woman in her 40's, were overcome by fumes. Fortunately, they are both expected to fully recover. Please, let this be a reminder to use carbon monoxide alarms in your home. pic.twitter.com/7ZM4WNRGTA — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 4, 2019

