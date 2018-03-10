2 found dead, 1 critically injured in Ocala National Forest, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - Authorities are investigating Saturday afternoon after two people were found dead and a third critically injured in Ocala National Forest, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said around 2:15 p.m. that a suspicious death investigation was underway near Forest Road 88, about a mile north of the shooting range.

The Sheriff's Office said it is not releasing the names of the deceased victims at this time.

The injured victim, who is also not being named, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Detectives are not looking for any suspects in connection with the incident, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

