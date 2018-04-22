2 hospitalized after reports of fight inside Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were taken to the hospital after an incident at Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center Sunday, deputies said.

Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said they were called to the facility after receiving calls around 5:10 p.m. of a fight inside.

Deputies said there were five patients, but three refused treatment. Two people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

An official with the facility released a statement Sunday night: "The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice takes the safety and security of youth in our custody as our top priority," Secretary Christina K. Daly said. "Late this afternoon, there was a disturbance at the Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center ... All youth in custody are accounted for and we will provide more information as it becomes available as we are currently investigating this matter."

No other details were immediately released.

