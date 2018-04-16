2 infants found dead under suspicious circumstances, West Melbourne police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - West Melbourne police are investigating after two infants were found dead under suspicious circumstances Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Laurel Oak Street around noon on Sunday. Authorities said, "there are suspicious circumstances involved," but did not provide further details on those circumstances.

Officials with the Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine how the infants died.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

