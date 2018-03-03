2 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Orange County that left two people injured Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they responded to the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Colonial Drive around 7:20 a.m. after hearing reports of shots being fired.

When deputies arrived at the address they were called to, no one was in the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they received a call shortly after from officials with the Florida Highway Patrol who said they found a man in a vehicle nearby suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, deputies said.

Shortly after the man was found, deputies received a call from employees at Orlando Regional Medical Center who said another man showed up with gunshot wounds and was being treated for his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that based on their initial investigation, detectives believe the men got into an altercation and shot at each other. Authorities did not say what may have led up to the altercation.

Both men were undergoing surgery Saturday morning, deputies said. One was in critical condition and the other was stable.

Deputies said it was not immediately known where the shooting actually took place, but two nearby areas were taped off as the investigation was under Saturday morning.

One scene was near a number of Orange County businesses, including a nightclub that nearby residents told News 6 they have had several concerns about in the last year.

A woman told News 6 that she heard so many gunshots around the time of the incident Saturday that she lost count.

The woman said she heard what sounded like a "rally" of gunfire that sent her running home to take cover.

The neighborhood watch has notified deputies of issues surrounding the club in the past, the woman said.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office told News 6 that they are aware of issues that take place after hours near clubs in the area, but that it was unclear whether the club is related to Saturday's shooting.

Deputies said the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

